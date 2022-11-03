Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock remained flat at $13.35 during trading hours on Thursday. 9,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUW. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

