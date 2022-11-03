Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock remained flat at $13.35 during trading hours on Thursday. 9,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $17.33.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
