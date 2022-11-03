Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,612. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

