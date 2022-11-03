Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance
JFR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. 5,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,045. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $10.65.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
