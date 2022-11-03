Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NIQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 41,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,277. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $15.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,779,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

