Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NIQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 41,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,277. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $15.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ)
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.