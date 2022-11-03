Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NMS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 31,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
