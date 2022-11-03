Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NMS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 31,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NMS Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

