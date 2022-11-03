Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

JLS traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $190,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

