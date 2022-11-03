Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

JMM traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 1,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,942. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund ( NYSE:JMM Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. BCK Partners Inc. owned 0.27% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

