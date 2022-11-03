Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 283,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $17.31.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after buying an additional 99,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $3,849,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

