Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMZ opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 51,517 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

