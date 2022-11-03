Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NAN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

