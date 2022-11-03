Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:JPT)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of JPT remained flat at $17.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,394. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
