Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Shares of JPI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,775. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 22.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

