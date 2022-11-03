Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,789. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $162,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

