Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NAD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,437. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.