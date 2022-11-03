Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NAD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,437. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $126,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

