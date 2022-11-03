Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.66. 109,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,227. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

