Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 1st

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE JSD traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.07. 1,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,311. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 62,457 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 80,137 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $253,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.