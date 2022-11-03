Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NBB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.03. 46,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,499. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $23.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $188,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.