nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Jerry W. Burris Sells 3,947 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVT opened at $36.30 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

