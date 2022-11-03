NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 21.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,582.00.

NVR Trading Down 2.8 %

Insider Activity

NYSE NVR opened at $4,129.72 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,229.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.