NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $250,668,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after buying an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $341,827,000 after buying an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $223,810,000 after buying an additional 415,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after buying an additional 284,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

Shares of NXPI opened at $148.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

