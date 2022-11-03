NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.3 %

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.12. 46,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.57. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.