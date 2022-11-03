Oakworth Capital Inc. Makes New $39,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

