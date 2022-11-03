Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after acquiring an additional 436,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $130.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.80 and a 200 day moving average of $135.23.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Company Profile



Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

