Occidental Petroleum Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 76.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,817,412 shares of company stock worth $226,877,729. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

