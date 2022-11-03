OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,789,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,464,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,399,000.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.