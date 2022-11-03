OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 960.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,979 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 92,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.75 and a one year high of $51.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.