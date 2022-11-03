OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.56 Million in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 161,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

EUFN opened at $15.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

