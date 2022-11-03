OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $182.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

