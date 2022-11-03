OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 67,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSEP opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $33.58.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BSEP)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.