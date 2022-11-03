OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 67,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSEP opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.