OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating) by 720.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,329 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 15.45% of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EMSG opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $33.49.

