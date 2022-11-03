OmniaVerse Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $497,153.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

