Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Piper Sandler

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark cut their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Omnicell Trading Down 34.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.59. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Omnicell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Omnicell by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

