Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPHD – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.84. 41,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,051% from the average session volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Oncology Pharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

