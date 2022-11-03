Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $0.70. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 82,036 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.