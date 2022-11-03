onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for onsemi in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.01. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

onsemi Stock Down 2.6 %

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

onsemi stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.96.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in onsemi by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in onsemi by 48.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,914 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in onsemi by 116.4% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

