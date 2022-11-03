Ontology Market Capitalization Achieves $196.73 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001109 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $196.73 million and $21.29 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.40 or 0.07611249 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00090372 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00035139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00067886 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001886 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00027003 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.