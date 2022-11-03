Ontology (ONT) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $197.64 million and $25.17 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,545.09 or 0.07619266 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00091821 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00035679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00067441 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00027045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

