OpenBlox Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $124,128.00 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OpenBlox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenBlox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenBlox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.