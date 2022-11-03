OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OPRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $98.10. The company has a market cap of $268.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $163,603.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Edward Stelmakh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $46,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $163,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $469,782 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,310,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,190,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 429,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 188,597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 163,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 178,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 138,878 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Further Reading

