Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0977 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $67.48 million and $18.61 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09779483 USD and is up 5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $7,761,913.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

