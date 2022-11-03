OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KIDS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 0.79. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 304,380 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,157,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 38,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 435,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,924 shares during the last quarter.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Stories

