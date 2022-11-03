OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KIDS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.87 million, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. Analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

