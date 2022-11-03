Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Oxen has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $156,474.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,203.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023124 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00306660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00119060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00733720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00573745 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00230668 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,553,178 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

