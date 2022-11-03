P2P Solutions foundation Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (P2PS)

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One P2P Solutions foundation token can currently be bought for approximately $34.82 or 0.00172790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. P2P Solutions foundation has a market cap of $152.23 billion and $4.83 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,268.44 or 0.31093043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012144 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation Token Profile

P2P Solutions foundation’s genesis date was April 26th, 2019. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf?t=gk6f7hraei4edv_pfmvrdw&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling P2P Solutions foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem."

