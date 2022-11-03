Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up about 0.9% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 21.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MSGS opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.25. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $203.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports Dividend Announcement

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.43. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $7.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

