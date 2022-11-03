Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Stock Down 1.3 %

RACE stock opened at $189.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.81. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

