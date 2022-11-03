Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,714,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 561,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,813,000 after buying an additional 476,727 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,677,000 after buying an additional 445,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,380,000 after buying an additional 412,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $113.55 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.19 and a 200 day moving average of $123.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.