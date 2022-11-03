Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Purchases 193 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $75.08.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.58 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 3.63%. Kirby’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

