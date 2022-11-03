Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 4,359 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group comprises 1.1% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.47% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $32.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.