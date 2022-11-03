Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 548 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Clorox by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of CLX opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.02.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

